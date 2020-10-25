Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S.Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) has hired banks to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in its product and services development arm, Solutions by STC, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

STC, Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator, has appointed HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking arm of Saudi lender National Commercial Bank to advise on the sale, according to the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

STC, Morgan Stanley and NCB Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday. HSBC declined to comment.

Solutions by STC's valuation could be around 9 billion riyals , if it garners 18-20 times its earnings multiples, a source told Reuters last month.

The IPO size could be around $500 million if the company sells 20%, Reuters reported on Sept. 15.

Saudi Arabia has seen a flurry of public offerings this year as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares since oil giant Aramco's record IPO last year.

The country, the world's No. 1 oil exporter, is encouraging more companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on crude. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Catherine Evans/Mark Heinrich/Susan Fenton)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.71% 321.4 Delayed Quote.-45.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.65% 41.66 Delayed Quote.-35.76%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.19% 51.87 Delayed Quote.1.47%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 35.3 End-of-day quote.0.14%
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 2.71% 106 End-of-day quote.4.13%
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK 0.75% 40.25 End-of-day quote.-18.27%
WTI -2.04% 39.715 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:05aS.Arabia's STC hires banks for IPO of subsidiary -sources
RE
10/24Ant may raise up to $17 bln in Shanghai IPO leg as investors submit bids, say..
RE
10/22SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by SVP Ahmad A Al-Saadi at the Global AI Summit
PU
10/21MOVES-Moelis adds tech banker to expand in Israel - memo
RE
10/18Saudi Aramco and SABIC reassess crude-oil-to-chemicals project
RE
10/13Saudi Aramco CEO says 'the worst is behind us' for oil
RE
10/13Key Gulf Producer Says OPEC to Ease Oil Cuts With Oil Crisis Over
DJ
10/13Saudi Aramco and BlackRock, others, discussing deal worth over $10 billion - ..
RE
10/13Saudi aramco in talks with blackrock, other investors, regarding pipeline dea..
RE
10/13INDIA MOVING 'CAUTIOUSLY' ON BPCL'S : Pradhan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 828 B 221 B 221 B
Net income 2020 202 B 53 956 M 53 956 M
Net Debt 2020 311 B 82 834 M 82 834 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 7 056 B 1 882 B 1 881 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 31,82 SAR
Last Close Price 35,30 SAR
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.14%1 881 513
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.18%106 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.46%97 819
TOTAL SE-42.93%87 375
GAZPROM-35.78%51 064
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-31.84%47 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group