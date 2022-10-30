SABIC posts 67% fall in Q3 profit on higher costs, impairment

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals firm Saudi
Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said on Sunday it
expected margins to be under pressure in the fourth quarter as
its third quarter net profit fell 67% year-on-year on higher
costs and an impairment charge.
SABIC's net profit fell to 1.84 billion riyals ($489.62
million) from 5.59 billion riyals in the third quarter of 2021.
The petrochemicals giant said in a stock exchange filing an
impairment provision of 510 million riyals "was recognized on
financial assets," without giving details.
Average sales prices in the third quarter fell 15% from the
second quarter, while sales volumes also dropped 1% in the same
period, SABIC said in a statement.
Average sales prices were still up 15% and volumes 11%
higher in the first nine months of this year compared to the
year-prior period, it added.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco owns 70% of SABIC. SABIC
said its "value capture associated" with Aramco since it took
the stake in June 2020 was 3.64 billion riyals, including 2.09
billion riyals in the first nine months of 2022.
This month, SABIC began commercial operations at its third
ethylene glycols plant in Jubail.
"Capital discipline remains a focus area and we estimate
that we will end the year with 20% less capital expenditure than
planned," Abdulrahman al-Fageeh, SABIC's acting chief executive,
said in the statement.
Fageeh was named CEO on Sept. 28 after former CEO Yousef
Abdullah al-Benyan resigned following his appointment as Saudi
minsiter of education.
($1 = 3.7580 riyals)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)