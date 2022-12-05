Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-03
33.00 SAR   -0.30%
08:37aSaudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
RE
01:21aAramco subsidiary hopes to raise north of £1bn through public offering
AQ
12:10aSaudi Aramco Unit Luberef Plans SAR5 Billion Capital Raise Via IPO On Tadawul Exchange
MT
Saudi Arabia Cuts January Light Crude Prices to Asia -- WSJ

12/05/2022 | 08:43am EST
By Will Horner


Saudi Arabia lowered its January selling prices for the flagship light crude it sells to Asia despite signs that China is easing some of the Covid-19 restrictions that have crimped its huge appetite for crude.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. cut the price of its benchmark Arab Light crude sold into Asia by $2.20 a barrel, meaning sales next month will carry a $3.25 a barrel premium over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks

The company, commonly known as Saudi Aramco, also lowered the prices of its super light, medium and heavy varieties by $1.80, $1.10 and $2.50 a barrel, respectively

Aramco cut prices for customers in Europe but made no changes to its prices for sales into the U.S.

Customers in Northern Europe will pay $1.80 a barrel less for Aramco's Arab Light crude in January than in the previous month while customers in Southern Europe will pay $1.50 a barrel less.

Prices for buyers in the U.S. of all varieties were left unchanged.

The changes mean buyers in both Northern and Southern Europe will pay $0.10 a barrel less than the Brent crude benchmark. U.S. buyers will continue to pay a $6.35 a barrel premium over the ASCI benchmark.

The changes come despite expectations that oil demand in China could get a boost in the coming months as Beijing looks to ease the Covid-19 lockdowns that have weighed heavily on the nation's demand for crude. Major cities have already begun relaxing some measures though surging caseloads have cast doubt on how swiftly policies will be relaxed.

Saudi Arabia, a leading member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is also trying to gauge the impact on oil prices from fresh Western sanctions on Russian oil--including a price cap--which are set to come into force Monday. Russia has threatened to withhold oil supplies from those nations partaking in the price cap.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 0843ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.58% 88.22 Delayed Quote.10.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.79% 748.3413 Real-time Quote.11.70%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.30% 33 End-of-day quote.1.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.74% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
WTI 1.67% 82.468 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 435 B 648 B 648 B
Net income 2022 609 B 162 B 162 B
Net cash 2022 132 B 35 159 M 35 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 7 257 B 1 931 B 1 931 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,00 SAR
Average target price 40,02 SAR
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.40%1 930 563
SHELL PLC45.86%204 441
TOTALENERGIES SE31.95%154 713
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%129 628
EQUINOR ASA55.28%118 484
GAZPROM-42.32%74 714