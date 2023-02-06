Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
32.90 SAR   -0.15%
Summary 
Summary

Saudi Arabia Raises March Crude Prices to Asia

02/06/2023 | 08:42am EST
By Will Horner


Saudi Arabia modestly raised prices for the benchmark crude variety it sells to buyers in Asia and the U.S. while adding more significantly to prices for European consumers.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.--commonly known as Saudi Aramco--added $0.20 a barrel to March sales of the benchmark Arab Light crude sold to Asian buyers. The change means sales will carry a $2-a-barrel premium over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks.

Aramco also raised prices of its Arab Light crude for customers in Northern and Southern Europe by $2 a barrel. The changes mean buyers in both Northern and Southern Europe will pay a $0.50 a barrel premium over the Brent crude benchmark.

For U.S. buyers, prices were raised by $0.30 a barrel, meaning sales to the U.S. will carry a $6.65 a barrel over the ASCI benchmark.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 0842ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.43% 81.03 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.15% 687.8306 Real-time Quote.-6.95%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 32.9 End-of-day quote.2.49%
WTI 0.78% 74.445 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
