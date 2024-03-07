By Pierre Bertrand

Saudi Arabia said it has transferred an 8% swath of shares it owns in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to companies fully owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

The Middle Eastern kingdom's stake in the oil-and-gas exploration-and-production company, commonly known as Aramco, stands at 82.186%, according to the country's Public Investment Fund.

The move is part of the country's initiatives to enhance and diversify its economy and expand its investment opportunities, the PIF said.

Thursday's move follows prior stake tranfers from Saudi Arabia to the fund, of 4% in April last year and 4% the year before.

The sovereign wealth fund added that this latest transfer will help solidify its financial position and credit rating.

