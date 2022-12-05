Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-03
33.00 SAR   -0.30%
08:37aSaudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
RE
01:21aAramco subsidiary hopes to raise north of £1bn through public offering
AQ
12:10aSaudi Aramco Unit Luberef Plans SAR5 Billion Capital Raise Via IPO On Tadawul Exchange
MT
Saudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco

12/05/2022 | 08:37am EST
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco said on Monday.

The price is $2.20 a barrel less than the December OSP.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for January, $1.80 a barrel lower than its price for December.

The OSP to the United States was unchanged from last month at $6.35 versus ASCI for January. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.58% 88.17 Delayed Quote.10.28%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.30% 33 End-of-day quote.1.40%
WTI 1.67% 82.423 Delayed Quote.6.45%
