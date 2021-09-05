Saudi Arabia lowers light crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

Oil giant Saudi Aramco lowered the price differential of light crude for delivery to the Far East in October to a premium of $1.7 per barrel versus the average of Oman and Dubai crudes, according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 dollars per barrel.

The company kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.7/barrel versus ICE Brent crude. It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35/barrel versus ASCI.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Pravin Char)