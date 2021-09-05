Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
Saudi Arabia lowers light crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

09/05/2021 | 08:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lowered its light crude oil prices to Asian customers in October versus September, though left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco lowered the price differential of light crude for delivery to the Far East in October to a premium of $1.7 per barrel versus the average of Oman and Dubai crudes, according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 dollars per barrel.

The company kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.7/barrel versus ICE Brent crude. It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35/barrel versus ASCI.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 72.42 Delayed Quote.40.81%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.92% 379.7543 Delayed Quote.44.13%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.29% 35.1 End-of-day quote.0.29%
WTI -0.78% 69.204 Delayed Quote.44.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 352 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 367 B 97 928 M 97 928 M
Net Debt 2021 245 B 65 240 M 65 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 7 016 B 1 871 B 1 871 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,10 SAR
Average target price 35,21 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 870 803
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.26%154 340
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.67%136 228
TOTALENERGIES SE5.57%116 921
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM49.47%103 381
NOVATEK54.90%76 000