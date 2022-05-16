Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  05-14
42.35 SAR   +4.22%
04:13aSaudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027 -minister
RE
01:41aAramco revels in record revenues as oil prices soar
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027 -minister

05/16/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, speaks during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MANAMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said on Monday.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it.

The prince also said all upstream investments would be domestically focused to achieve that goal.

"We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2- 13.4 million bpd.

On the Durra natural gas field, located in an energy-rich area shared with Kuwait, the minister said both countries were proceeding with its development.

Iran says it has a stake in the field and considers a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed earlier this year to develop it "illegal."

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Iran in April to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of the joint offshore area and reaffirmed their right to develop the gas field located within it.

"It will proceed anyway because Kuwait needs gas, we need gas and we cannot be derailed for more than 22 years," Prince Abdulaziz said. (Reporting Yousef Saba, Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.08% 108.929 Delayed Quote.37.57%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.93% 370.3999 Real-time Quote.108.18%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 4.22% 42.35 End-of-day quote.30.13%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.29% 51.68 Real-time Quote.14.45%
WTI -1.89% 109.205 Delayed Quote.41.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 118 B 565 B 565 B
Net income 2022 594 B 158 B 158 B
Net cash 2022 88 793 M 23 671 M 23 671 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 9 313 B 2 483 B 2 483 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 5,76%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-Fuels & Lubricants
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY30.13%2 482 708
SHELL PLC42.03%211 475
TOTALENERGIES SE14.45%137 729
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.07%133 167
EQUINOR ASA40.72%109 073
PETROBRAS20.46%91 606