Saudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027 -minister

MANAMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is on track to lift
oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day
to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of
2027, the energy minister said on Monday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in
Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once
it was reached should market demand require it.
The prince also said all upstream investments would be
domestically focused to achieve that goal.
"We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the
conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2-
13.4 million bpd.
On the Durra natural gas field, located in an energy-rich
area shared with Kuwait, the minister said both countries were
proceeding with its development.
Iran says it has a stake in the field and considers a
Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed earlier this year to develop it
"illegal."
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Iran in April to hold
negotiations to determine the eastern limit of the joint
offshore area and reaffirmed their right to develop the gas
field located within it.
"It will proceed anyway because Kuwait needs gas, we need
gas and we cannot be derailed for more than 22 years," Prince
Abdulaziz said.
