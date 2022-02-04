Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 02/03
36.9 SAR   +0.41%
02/04Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
02/04Energy Up as Oil Futures Close At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/04Saudi Aramco Eyes Fresh Share Listing Of Additional $50 Billion Stake
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia

02/04/2022 | 10:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations.

The world's top oil exporter increased its March price for its Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by 60 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.80 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, a pricing document showed on Saturday.

The producer had been expected to raise the March price for the flagship grade by 60 cents a barrel, according to a Reuters survey of seven refining sources in late January.

The price hikes reflected firm demand in Asia and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

MARCH FEB CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT 5.45 5.15 0.30

EXTRA LIGHT 3.60 3.20 0.40

LIGHT 2.80 2.20 0.60

MEDIUM 2.75 2.05 0.70

HEAVY 1.40 0.70 0.70

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jane Wardell)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 92.74 Delayed Quote.16.81%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.18% 6395.824 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 0.15% 769.3731 Delayed Quote.20.23%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.41% 36.9 End-of-day quote.3.07%
WTI 2.02% 91.949 Delayed Quote.16.29%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
02/04Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
02/04Energy Up as Oil Futures Close At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/04Saudi Aramco Eyes Fresh Share Listing Of Additional $50 Billion Stake
MT
02/04Schlumberger Limited - Schlumberger Inaugurates Second Manufacturing Center in King Sal..
AQ
02/04Chasing sky-high valuations, Dubai bankers switch to tech sector
RE
02/03Aston Martin's Formula One Enters Long-Term Partnership With Aramco
MT
02/03SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team and Aramco enter a long..
PU
02/02Saudi Aramco Buys 7.4% Stake in Norwegian Software Developer Cognite
DJ
02/02Saudi Aramco Buys Minority Stake In Cognite
MT
02/02Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 444 B 385 B 385 B
Net income 2021 394 B 105 B 105 B
Net Debt 2021 224 B 59 697 M 59 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 7 376 B 1 966 B 1 966 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,90 SAR
Average target price 36,56 SAR
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.07%1 965 851
SHELL PLC0.00%203 934
TOTALENERGIES SE14.21%148 166
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.53%138 263
PJSC GAZPROM-5.13%100 698
EQUINOR ASA5.89%92 240