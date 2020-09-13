Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range, aims to raise up to 2.2 bln riyals

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19 billion riyals ($585 million) in a Riyadh listing.

The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at an indicative pricing of between 84 riyals to 96 riyals per share in the planned IPO, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday. It will sell 20% of the company through the sale of existing shares.

It targets a valuation of between 9.6 billion riyals and 11 billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations.

BinDawood's IPO marks another major listing for Saudi Arabia's bourse, as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares since oil giant Aramco's record IPO last year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)