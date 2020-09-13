Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range, aims to raise up to 2.2 bln riyals

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket
retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its
initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19
billion riyals ($585 million) in a Riyadh listing.
The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at
an indicative pricing of between 84 riyals to 96 riyals per
share in the planned IPO, according to a regulatory filing on
Sunday. It will sell 20% of the company through the sale of
existing shares.
It targets a valuation of between 9.6 billion riyals and 11
billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations.
BinDawood's IPO marks another major listing for Saudi
Arabia's bourse, as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares
since oil giant Aramco's record IPO last year.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)