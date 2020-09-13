Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range, aims to raise up to 2.2 bln riyals

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket
retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its
initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19
billion riyals ($585 million) in a Riyadh listing.
The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at
an indicative pricing of between 84 riyals to 96 riyals per
share in the planned IPO, according to a regulatory filing on
Sunday. It will sell 20% of the company through the sale of
existing shares.
It targets a valuation of between 9.6 billion riyals and 11
billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations.
BinDawood's IPO marks another major listing for Saudi
Arabia's bourse, as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares
since oil giant Aramco's record IPO last year.
The bookbuilding period for institutional investors will
take place between Sept. 13-22, the filing said. The
subscription period for retail investors will take place between
Sept. 27-29. Allocations of the shares will take place on Oct.
1.
Saudi Arabia is encouraging more family-owned companies to
list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed
at reducing the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues.
BinDawood, which owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket
brands, manages over 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major
Saudi cities including Makkah, Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar
and Dammam, according to its website.
The BinDawood supermarket chain is focused on the
middle-income customers and Muslim pilgrims in the kingdom,
while the Danube chain is focused on wealthier customers.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)