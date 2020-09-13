Log in
Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range, aims to raise up to 2.2 bln riyals

09/13/2020 | 02:36am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as 2.19 billion riyals ($585 million) in a Riyadh listing.

The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at an indicative pricing of between 84 riyals to 96 riyals per share in the planned IPO, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday. It will sell 20% of the company through the sale of existing shares.

It targets a valuation of between 9.6 billion riyals and 11 billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations.

BinDawood's IPO marks another major listing for Saudi Arabia's bourse, as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares since oil giant Aramco's record IPO last year.

The bookbuilding period for institutional investors will take place between Sept. 13-22, the filing said. The subscription period for retail investors will take place between Sept. 27-29. Allocations of the shares will take place on Oct. 1.

Saudi Arabia is encouraging more family-owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues.

BinDawood, which owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket brands, manages over 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major Saudi cities including Makkah, Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar and Dammam, according to its website.

The BinDawood supermarket chain is focused on the middle-income customers and Muslim pilgrims in the kingdom, while the Danube chain is focused on wealthier customers. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 39.79 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.28% 35.7 End-of-day quote.1.28%
WTI 0.12% 37.296 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
