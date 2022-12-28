Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-26
32.00 SAR   +1.91%
03:42aSaudi Aramco's Luberef Falls in Stock Market Debut
MT
03:21aSaudi Aramco's Luberef Drops in Stock Market Debut After $1.3 Billion Fundraise
MT
02:59aSaudi Arabia's Luberef falls as much as 6.6% below IPO price in market debut
RE
Saudi Arabia's Luberef falls as much as 6.6% below IPO price in market debut

12/28/2022 | 02:59am EST
DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef fell as much as 6.6% below its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

Formally known as Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company, Luberef raised 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) earlier this month through the sale of 30% of the company to investors in an initial public offering which was priced at the top of the range.

Luberef's share price traded as low as 92.5 riyals at the open on the Saudi Tadawul exchange, compared with its IPO price of 99 riyals.

State-led IPO programmes in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a dealmaking drought. ($1 = 3.7590 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.27% 84.05 Delayed Quote.8.47%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.91% 32 End-of-day quote.-1.68%
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY 1.69% 180 End-of-day quote.43.08%
WTI -1.19% 78.815 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 421 B 644 B 644 B
Net income 2022 609 B 162 B 162 B
Net cash 2022 132 B 35 158 M 35 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 7 037 B 1 872 B 1 872 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
