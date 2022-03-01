Saudi Arabia's Nahdi Medical set to raise up to $1.36 bln in IPO

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's
market leader in retail pharmacies, is set to raise up to 5.11
billion riyals ($1.36 billion) in its initial public offering
(IPO) after the company disclosed an indicative price range on
Tuesday.
The offering's price range was set at 119 riyals-131 riyals
a share, according to a bourse filing. The company is selling 39
million shares to investors, representing a 30% stake in the
company.
Nahdi has appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital as
joint financial advisers, bookrunners and underwriters.
Saudi Arabia has witnessed a surge of IPOs since it listed
oil giant Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion
listing in 2019.
The country's bourse operator Tadawul, which also listed
last year, said in December it had 50 applications from
companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow
blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.
($1 = 3.7516 riyals)
