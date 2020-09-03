Log in
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 09/02
36 SAR   +2.13%
03:07aSaudi Arabia's SABIC starts marketing $1 billion dual-tranche bonds - document
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAramco Delays Plans to Expand Globally -- WSJ
DJ
Saudi Arabia's SABIC starts marketing $1 billion dual-tranche bonds - document

09/03/2020 | 03:07am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp , the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, started marketing a $1 billion dual-tranche bond offering on Thursday consisting of 10-year bonds and 30-year Formosa bonds, a document showed.

SABIC will sell $500 million in each tranche. It gave initial price guidance of around 190 basis points (bps) over midswaps for the 10-year tranche and around 3.375% for the 30-year Formosa notes, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.81% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 2.13% 36 End-of-day quote.2.13%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.82% 89.4 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
