Saudi Arabia's SABIC starts marketing $1 billion dual-tranche bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp
, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm,
started marketing a $1 billion dual-tranche bond offering on
Thursday consisting of 10-year bonds and 30-year Formosa bonds,
a document showed.
SABIC will sell $500 million in each tranche. It gave
initial price guidance of around 190 basis points (bps) over
midswaps for the 10-year tranche and around 3.375% for the
30-year Formosa notes, according to a document from one of the
banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on
Thursday.
