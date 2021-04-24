Saudi Arabia sees over $200 bln in savings from energy reforms plan - FinMin

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia could save over
$200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used
for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources,
the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to
fund investments.
The world's top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious
reforms programme in recent years to modernize its economy,
create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues.
"One initiative we're about to finalise is the displacement
of liquids," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.
"This programme would represent savings for the government
of about 800 billion riyals ($213.34 billion) over the next 10
years which can be utilized for investment."
Saudi Arabia this month signed power purchase agreements
with seven new solar projects, part of plans to optimise the
energy mix used for electricity production.
"Instead of buying fuel from the international markets at
$60 and then selling it at $6 for Saudi utilities, or using some
of our quota in OPEC to sell at $6, we’re going to actually
displace at least 1 million barrels a day of oil equivalent in
the next 10 years and replace it with gas and renewables," said
Jadaan.
Hit hard by lower crude prices and the coronavirus crisis
last year, the kingdom has recently announced plans to
accelerate domestic investment, in a multi-trillion-dollar
spending push led by state oil giant Aramco and the
powerful $400 billion sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund.
In an attempt to shift the burden of some of the planned
investments away from the treasury, some companies have been
asked to lower the dividends they pay to the government to boost
capital spending.
"Between now and 2025, and possibly until 2030, fiscal
sustainability is a priority for us. We believe that until we
achieve all the targets that Vision 2030 has set, we need to
maintain fiscal sustainability and control government
expenditure," said Jadaan.
Vision 2030 is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to
shake up Saudi Arabia by weaning the economy off oil and
building new industries and mega projects with the private
sector to generate millions of jobs.
Unemployment was at 12.6% at the end of 2020, down from a
record high of 15.4% in the second quarter last year when the
economy was in the throes of the pandemic, but well above the 7%
rate the kingdom wants to reach by 2030.
"We are maintaining our unemployment target for 2030 but
because we are not out of the woods yet it is very difficult to
say what the unemployment rate is going to be for 2021," said
Jadaan.
"Our aim is to reduce the number so we will end up the year
below where we ended up in 2019, pre-COVID, but I can’t tell you
this is going to happen for certain."
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mike Harrison)