Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabia sees over $200 bln in savings from energy reforms plan - FinMin

04/24/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia could save over $200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources, the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to fund investments.

The world's top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms programme in recent years to modernize its economy, create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

"One initiative we're about to finalise is the displacement of liquids," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

"This programme would represent savings for the government of about 800 billion riyals ($213.34 billion) over the next 10 years which can be utilized for investment."

Saudi Arabia this month signed power purchase agreements with seven new solar projects, part of plans to optimise the energy mix used for electricity production.

"Instead of buying fuel from the international markets at $60 and then selling it at $6 for Saudi utilities, or using some of our quota in OPEC to sell at $6, we’re going to actually displace at least 1 million barrels a day of oil equivalent in the next 10 years and replace it with gas and renewables," said Jadaan.

Hit hard by lower crude prices and the coronavirus crisis last year, the kingdom has recently announced plans to accelerate domestic investment, in a multi-trillion-dollar spending push led by state oil giant Aramco and the powerful $400 billion sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund.

In an attempt to shift the burden of some of the planned investments away from the treasury, some companies have been asked to lower the dividends they pay to the government to boost capital spending.

"Between now and 2025, and possibly until 2030, fiscal sustainability is a priority for us. We believe that until we achieve all the targets that Vision 2030 has set, we need to maintain fiscal sustainability and control government expenditure," said Jadaan.

Vision 2030 is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to shake up Saudi Arabia by weaning the economy off oil and building new industries and mega projects with the private sector to generate millions of jobs.

Unemployment was at 12.6% at the end of 2020, down from a record high of 15.4% in the second quarter last year when the economy was in the throes of the pandemic, but well above the 7% rate the kingdom wants to reach by 2030.

"We are maintaining our unemployment target for 2030 but because we are not out of the woods yet it is very difficult to say what the unemployment rate is going to be for 2021," said Jadaan.

"Our aim is to reduce the number so we will end up the year below where we ended up in 2019, pre-COVID, but I can’t tell you this is going to happen for certain." ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 65.98 Delayed Quote.27.06%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 35.4 End-of-day quote.1.14%
WTI 0.49% 62.109 Delayed Quote.28.33%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
05:30pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Arabia sees over $200 bln in savings from energy reforms pl..
RE
04/22Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Saudi oil facility, air base
RE
04/22MARKET CHATTER : Saudi Aramco Reviewing Options for Upstream Oil and Gas Assets
MT
04/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Aramco pipeline investors to refinance loan with bonds next year - s..
RE
04/15Aramco pipeline investors to refinance loan with bonds next year - sources
RE
04/15MARKET CHATTER : EIG Global To Refinance $10.5 Billion Of Aramco's Pipeline Asse..
MT
04/14Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan
RE
04/14Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 259 B 336 B 336 B
Net income 2021 349 B 93 012 M 93 012 M
Net Debt 2021 290 B 77 417 M 77 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 7 076 B 1 887 B 1 887 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,87 SAR
Last Close Price 35,40 SAR
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 886 743
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.57%143 537
TOTAL SE4.18%116 640
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.33%111 334
GAZPROM9.35%73 397
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY26.06%67 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ