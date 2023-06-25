SUMMER
New Navigation Techniques for Untethered Downhole
Robots
Dr. Huseyin R. Seren, Dr. Max Deffenbaugh, Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache
and Dr. Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen
page 54 /
Automatic Placement of Sidetrack Wells during
Simulation Run Time
Babatope O. Kayode, Dr. Karl D. Stephen and Dr. Babatunde O. Moriwawon
- 2 New Navigation Techniques for Untethered Downhole Robots
Dr. Huseyin R. Seren, Dr. Max Deffenbaugh, Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache and
Dr. Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen
p.10 Innovative Solid Lubricant Solution to Reduce Friction in Challenging ERD Wells
Tulio D. Olivares, Zach Turi and Brandon Hayes
p.17 Reduced Polymer Loaded Fracturing Fluid for Extreme
Temperature Proppant Fracturing
Prasad B. Karadkar, Ataur R. Malik, Mohammed I. Al-Abdrabalnabi and Dr. Feng Liang
p.30 Global First 18.625" and 13.375" Level-2Casing-while-Drilling
Successful Deployment through Open Hole and Cased Hole Sidetracked Wellbores to Isolate Severe Unstable Zones
Salahaldeen S. Almasmoom, Ahmed S. Refai, Faris A. Al-Qahtani and David B. Stonestreet
p.46 New Horizon for Downhole Scale Management toward
Sustained Well Production
Hussain A. Almajid, Ibrahim K. Al-Thwaiqib and Carlos E. Amancio Ribeiro
p.54 Automatic Placement of Sidetrack Wells during Simulation
Run Time
Babatope O. Kayode, Dr. Karl D. Stephen and Dr. Babatunde O. Moriwawon
p.62 Real-time Bit Wear Prediction and Deployment Validation
in Challenging Hard and Heterogeneous Sandstones Using 3D Detailed and Simplified Physics-Based Progressive Wear Models
Dr. Guodong (David) Zhan, William B. Contreras, Dr. Xu Huang, Reed Spencer and
Dr. John Bomidi
p.71 Using Isotope Technology to Identify Oil and Gas Reservoir
Sweet Spots
Dr. Feng H. Lu
p.76 Thermal Impact on Sandstone's Physical and Mechanical
Properties
Qasim A. Sahu, Ayman R. Al-Nakhli and Dr. Rajendra A. Kalgaonkar
p.86 Another Record Year for Patents
Michael Ives
