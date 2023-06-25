SUMMER

New Navigation Techniques for Untethered Downhole

Robots

Dr. Huseyin R. Seren, Dr. Max Deffenbaugh, Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache

and Dr. Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen

Automatic Placement of Sidetrack Wells during

Simulation Run Time

Babatope O. Kayode, Dr. Karl D. Stephen and Dr. Babatunde O. Moriwawon

Contents

  1. 2 New Navigation Techniques for Untethered Downhole Robots

Dr. Huseyin R. Seren, Dr. Max Deffenbaugh, Mohamed Larbi Zeghlache and

Dr. Ahmed Y. Bukhamseen

p.10 Innovative Solid Lubricant Solution to Reduce Friction in Challenging ERD Wells

Tulio D. Olivares, Zach Turi and Brandon Hayes

p.17 Reduced Polymer Loaded Fracturing Fluid for Extreme

Temperature Proppant Fracturing

Prasad B. Karadkar, Ataur R. Malik, Mohammed I. Al-Abdrabalnabi and Dr. Feng Liang

p.30 Global First 18.625" and 13.375" Level-2Casing-while-Drilling

Successful Deployment through Open Hole and Cased Hole Sidetracked Wellbores to Isolate Severe Unstable Zones

Salahaldeen S. Almasmoom, Ahmed S. Refai, Faris A. Al-Qahtani and David B. Stonestreet

p.46 New Horizon for Downhole Scale Management toward

Sustained Well Production

Hussain A. Almajid, Ibrahim K. Al-Thwaiqib and Carlos E. Amancio Ribeiro

p.54 Automatic Placement of Sidetrack Wells during Simulation

Run Time

Babatope O. Kayode, Dr. Karl D. Stephen and Dr. Babatunde O. Moriwawon

p.62 Real-time Bit Wear Prediction and Deployment Validation

in Challenging Hard and Heterogeneous Sandstones Using 3D Detailed and Simplified Physics-Based Progressive Wear Models

Dr. Guodong (David) Zhan, William B. Contreras, Dr. Xu Huang, Reed Spencer and

Dr. John Bomidi

p.71 Using Isotope Technology to Identify Oil and Gas Reservoir

Sweet Spots

Dr. Feng H. Lu

p.76 Thermal Impact on Sandstone's Physical and Mechanical

Properties

Qasim A. Sahu, Ayman R. Al-Nakhli and Dr. Rajendra A. Kalgaonkar

p.86 Another Record Year for Patents

Michael Ives

