The workflow in this article is intended for estimating the EUR from limited flow back data due to the absence of suitable production facilities to handle produced fluids during the early stages of field development. A robust workflow has been developed that combines the use of a performance indicator, Ac√k, and probabilistic EUR estimation to estimate the EUR for future wells in a selected area of interest. The advantages of the proposed workflow over the currently available methods are: (1) Incorporating several well analyses to create a single correlation that describes the relationship between Ac√k and the EUR, and (2) The ability to evaluate the EUR from as early as 3 to 4 weeks of flow back data. The early evaluation of these wells will expedite critical completion and development decisions, which will impact project economics.

Workflow

The proposed workflow in this work is intended for wells that are:

Located in the same geologic setting.

Have similar geometries and spacing.

Are operated similarly.

Lacking production facilities to handle long-term production. The production data are limited to short flow backs and extended production for some key wells to the early production facility.

For each individual well, flow capacity (Ac√k) is estimated from early flow back data and the EUR is