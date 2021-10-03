Saudi Arabian Oil : ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi's largest IPO

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - ADNOC Drilling
shares jumped more than 30% as the unit of Abu Dhabi oil giant
ADNOC started trading on Sunday after its $1.1 billion initial
public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock
market.
ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering attracted more than $34
billion in demand, is expected to be among the 10 largest
companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, based on a
market capitalisation at listing of about $10 billion.
Its shares surged over 30% to 3.05 dirhams in early trading.
"This important milestone will bolster the expansion and
diversification of Abu Dhabi’s equity capital markets and
further the development of the UAE’s economy and private
sector," ADNOC said in a statement.
The IPO is the latest move by Gulf oil giants ADNOC and
Saudi Aramco to raise cash from outside investors as
they try to diversify sources of income in their oil-dependent
economies.
Saudi Aramco listed in late 2019, raising $29.4 billion in
the world's biggest IPO.
ADNOC will continue to own an 84% majority stake in the
unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5%
shareholding. Helmerich & Payne will hold 1% through its IPO
cornerstone investment.
ADNOC increased the size of the IPO to 11% of share capital
because of oversubscription. It had previously targeted selling
a minimum stake of 7.5%.
The sale is the second public flotation of a company owned
by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC
Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations
and convenience stores in the UAE.
