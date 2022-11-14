Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-12
34.40 SAR   +0.58%
06:22aSaudi Arabian Oil : Aramco and Pertamina explore hydrogen and ammonia value chain at B20
PU
11/13Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
AQ
11/12Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia - Saudi minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco and Pertamina explore hydrogen and ammonia value chain at B20

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Indonesia's PT Pertamina (Persero) are exploring collaboration across the hydrogen and ammonia value chain.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining future cooperation across this key pathway of the energy transition, in a ceremony that took place alongside the B20 Summit in Bali, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

G20 members and global energy companies have jointly committed to be part of the solution to the global energy crisis which is affecting millions of people worldwide - and which forms the backdrop to the G20 Summit in Bali.

The MoU was signed by the President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero), Nicke Widyawati, and Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream. Clean ammonia and hydrogen development have significant roles in Indonesia's 2060 net zero emissions roadmap and the country is expected to be a key player in green hydrogen production in Asia.

Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, said: "As a company, our ambition is to achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. Our work in developing new ammonia and hydrogen energy pathways will be pivotal in achieving that goal while helping to advance an affordable, equitable and more sustainable transition for all."

President Director of Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati, said: "The energy transition should not jeopardize energy security and affordability, especially for countries that are still dependent on fossil fuels. That's why Pertamina has developed a decarbonization program through CCUS. Hydrogen and Ammonia are expected to play a key role in a future climate-neutral economy, enabling emission-free power generation, heavy transport, heating and industrial processes."

The MoU involves a pre-feasibility study that aims to assess the possibility of cooperation related to the development of a clean ammonia and hydrogen value chain. It includes potential carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) at Pertamina Group's existing facilities and other agreed potential locations. The study will explore investment viability and jointly develop commercialization options, including but not limited to business organization and commercial structures for clean ammonia and hydrogen in Indonesia. The study is expected to be conducted over the next two years, and depending on outcomes may be developed further.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:22aSaudi Arabian Oil : Aramco and Pertamina explore hydrogen and ammonia value chain at B20
PU
11/13Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
AQ
11/12Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia - Saudi minister
RE
11/11Chinese refiners seek less Saudi crude as demand weak
RE
11/11Aramco CEO says investment in oil and gas not enough to meet demand
RE
11/11Saudi Aramco to Jointly Develop 9 Million-Tonne Carbon Capture and Storage Hub
MT
11/10Motiva Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
11/10Key companies to track on the CO2 emissions radar: ..
RE
11/09Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in Dec
RE
11/09Saudi aramco to supply full contract volumes of crude oil to at…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 461 B 654 B 654 B
Net income 2022 608 B 162 B 162 B
Net cash 2022 124 B 32 844 M 32 844 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 7 565 B 2 011 B 2 011 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,40 SAR
Average target price 40,22 SAR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.70%2 011 449
SHELL PLC45.52%196 795
TOTALENERGIES SE27.78%149 462
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.61%123 967
EQUINOR ASA48.71%112 322
GAZPROM-42.32%77 281