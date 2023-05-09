Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
32.55 SAR   +0.14%
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Aramco announces first quarter 2023 results
PU
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Q1 results press release
PU
02:26aOil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco announces first quarter 2023 results

05/09/2023 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Net income: $31.9 billion (Q1 2022: $39.5 billion)
  • Cash flow from operating activities: $39.6 billion (Q1 2022: $38.2 billion)
  • Free cash flow1: $30.9 billion (Q1 2022: $30.6 billion)
  • Gearing ratio1: -10.3% as at March 31, 2023, compared to -7.9% at end of 2022
  • Q4 2022 dividend of $19.5 billion paid in the first quarter; representing a 4.0% increase on the previous quarter
  • Q1 2023 dividend of $19.5 billion to be paid in the second quarter
  • Intention to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends, in addition to the base dividend
  • Extraordinary General Assembly approves bonus shares grant of one bonus share for every 10 shares held
  • Major investments advance strategic downstream expansion in key global markets
  • iktva signings valued at around $7.2 billion expected to further strengthen supply chain efficiency
  • Agreement with Linde Engineering for the development of a new ammonia cracking technology, which supports the advancement of lower-carbon energy solutions

Commenting on the results Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser, said:

"The results reflect Aramco's continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions, as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet. Reinforcing our commitment to maximize long-term shareholder value, we are also announcing our intention to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends, in addition to the base dividend the Company currently distributes.

"Our growth strategy remains on track and we made significant progress on the strategic expansion of our Downstream business during the quarter, announcing a key acquisition in the US as well as important investments and partnerships in China and South Korea. Our global Downstream strategy is gaining momentum, and we are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to increase our liquids-to-chemicals capacity and meet anticipated demand for petrochemical products.

"We are also moving forward with our capacity expansion, and our long-term outlook remains unchanged as we believe oil and gas will remain critical components of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future.

"Our intention is to continue to be a reliable energy supplier with the ability to provide more sustainable energy solutions, supporting efforts to achieve an orderly energy transition. By working to further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations, and adding new lower-carbon energy options to our portfolio, I am confident about the contributions we will make."

For more information, please see the 2023 Saudi Aramco Third Quarter Interim Report.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Aramco announces first quarter 2023 results
PU
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Q1 results press release
PU
02:26aOil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter
AQ
05/05US Oil Rig Count Declines by Three This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
05/05Crude Oil Prices Steady Following Three-Day Selloff But Demand Worries Remain, Analysts..
MT
05/05Webuild Unit Bags Contracts to Deliver, Manage Aramco's Water Treatment Plant
MT
05/05Webuild subsidiary wins EUR408 million contracts
AN
05/03Saudi Aramco Discusses $10 Billion Gas Investments with TotalEnergies, Sinopec
MT
05/02Sinopec, Total Reportedly Express Interest in Aramco Gas Deal
CI
05/02Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 billion gas deal -Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 874 B 500 B 500 B
Net income 2023 514 B 137 B 137 B
Net cash 2023 263 B 70 201 M 70 201 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 7 873 B 2 099 B 2 099 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,55 SAR
Average target price 33,66 SAR
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Ahmad Othman Al-Khowaiter Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.53%2 099 406
SHELL PLC2.77%206 293
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.62%200 913
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.18%151 356
EQUINOR ASA-11.74%91 270
PETROBRAS-2.04%67 309
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer