  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  News
  Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco brings global F1 in Schools competition to Saudi Arabia

12/05/2021 | 11:32am EST
Aramco has partnered with F1 in Schools, a global Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) challenge, to roll out the competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Some of the country's brightest young minds will have the opportunity to compete in the challenge, which involves designing and manufacturing a miniature racing car using computer-aided design and manufacturing tools.

The contest is open to government and private school students aged 9 to 19, working in teams of three to six, and the top team in Saudi Arabia will go through to the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals, being held in 2022 in the UK. More than 26,000 schools in over 50 countries will be competing to reach the world finals.

Aramco, which became a title sponsor of the F1 in Schools world finals last year, is supporting its introduction to Saudi Arabia as part of the Company's efforts to promote education, foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and accelerate human potential. The Saudi team selected for the national finals will be supported by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), Aramco's flagship corporate citizenship initiative, as well as the Technology Advancement and Prototyping Center at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).

Talal Marri, General Manager Public Affairs, said: "Aramco's first year partnering with F1 in Schools showed us firsthand the passion many students have for creativity and innovation, as they harness the fields of engineering, design and more to develop their projects. This is why we felt compelled to cultivate that same passion here in the Kingdom, by encouraging students to take on their peers from around the world."

The F1 in Schools program is initially being rolled out in the Eastern Province, with plans to expand it to other cities in Kingdom next year. For more details about the F1 in Schools competition, visit www.f1inschools.com.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
