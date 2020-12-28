Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco continues progress in digital transformation with SAP strategic alliance

Aramco today announced a strategic alliance with SAP Saudi Arabia to expand the digitalization of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. The agreement with SAP is another step in Aramco's digital transformation journey, paving the way for further integration of new technologies in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The SAP ERP system will deepen the deployment of innovative IR4.0 technologies including cloud-based services, embedded analytics, mobility, machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and Internet-of-Things solutions.

By extending the strategic alliance with SAP Saudi Arabia, Aramco's contribution to the in-Kingdom business ecosystem will be enhanced through job creation, training and by localizing supplier services and R&D. In addition to enabling greater efficiencies, SAP's Data Center in Saudi Arabia will offer new cloud solutions to Aramco and other companies.

Ahmad A. Al Sa'adi, Aramco Senior Vice-President of Technical Services, said: 'We are committed to our digital transformation program, which is improving our ability to meet the needs of our customers around the world and setting a new standard for technology deployment in our industry. Technologies and solutions within digital transformation initiatives will touch all facets of our operations. This is just one more example of how we are applying best practice in this space and embracing 4IR solutions. It is an important milestone on our digital journey and also contributes to our iktva target.'

Luka Mucic, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Chief Financial Officer, said: 'In 23 years of strong collaboration, Aramco and SAP have become strategic partners. With numerous co-innovation initiatives, we have jointly introduced oil and gas best practices, enhanced business operations, and expanded the horizon of opportunities in this industry. Aramco has taken the next step on their digital transformation journey and towards becoming an Intelligent Enterprise, implementing S/4 HANA and the Business Technology Platform amongst others.'

SAP's new platform will serve the entire Aramco organization, supporting the Company's Digital Transformation Program and enabling new processes for a majority of the company's enterprise applications and solutions. The new architecture leverages emerging technologies that will propel Aramco into a new era of Intelligent Enterprise and benefits include faster processing, intuitive user experience, real-time reporting, integration with cloud solutions and system consolidation, which reduces total cost of ownership.