Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco continues progress in digital transformation with SAP strategic alliance

12/28/2020 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aramco today announced a strategic alliance with SAP Saudi Arabia to expand the digitalization of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. The agreement with SAP is another step in Aramco's digital transformation journey, paving the way for further integration of new technologies in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The SAP ERP system will deepen the deployment of innovative IR4.0 technologies including cloud-based services, embedded analytics, mobility, machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and Internet-of-Things solutions.

By extending the strategic alliance with SAP Saudi Arabia, Aramco's contribution to the in-Kingdom business ecosystem will be enhanced through job creation, training and by localizing supplier services and R&D. In addition to enabling greater efficiencies, SAP's Data Center in Saudi Arabia will offer new cloud solutions to Aramco and other companies.

Ahmad A. Al Sa'adi, Aramco Senior Vice-President of Technical Services, said: 'We are committed to our digital transformation program, which is improving our ability to meet the needs of our customers around the world and setting a new standard for technology deployment in our industry. Technologies and solutions within digital transformation initiatives will touch all facets of our operations. This is just one more example of how we are applying best practice in this space and embracing 4IR solutions. It is an important milestone on our digital journey and also contributes to our iktva target.'

Luka Mucic, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Chief Financial Officer, said: 'In 23 years of strong collaboration, Aramco and SAP have become strategic partners. With numerous co-innovation initiatives, we have jointly introduced oil and gas best practices, enhanced business operations, and expanded the horizon of opportunities in this industry. Aramco has taken the next step on their digital transformation journey and towards becoming an Intelligent Enterprise, implementing S/4 HANA and the Business Technology Platform amongst others.'

SAP's new platform will serve the entire Aramco organization, supporting the Company's Digital Transformation Program and enabling new processes for a majority of the company's enterprise applications and solutions. The new architecture leverages emerging technologies that will propel Aramco into a new era of Intelligent Enterprise and benefits include faster processing, intuitive user experience, real-time reporting, integration with cloud solutions and system consolidation, which reduces total cost of ownership.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 06:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
01:03aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco continues progress in digital transformation with SAP..
PU
12/25SAUDI TV : Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea
AQ
12/21Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia
RE
12/21SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia
PU
12/21Saudi Aramco, Aker Unit to Form Joint Venture to Digitalize Industries
MT
12/21AKER ASA :  Cognite and Aramco sign joint venture agreement
AQ
12/20ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says Saudi Aramco could expand role in Russian ..
RE
12/17Islamic fintech Wahed Invest to buy UK digital banking app Niyah
RE
12/17MARKET CHATTER : Saudi Aramco Mulls Options To Support $75 Billion Dividend Payo..
MT
12/16Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 818 B 218 B 218 B
Net income 2020 203 B 54 168 M 54 168 M
Net Debt 2020 318 B 84 691 M 84 691 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 7 006 B 1 867 B 1 867 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,56 SAR
Last Close Price 35,05 SAR
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 866 944
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.14%138 278
TOTAL SE-27.05%114 773
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-39.13%109 687
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-7.39%70 704
GAZPROM-20.00%65 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ