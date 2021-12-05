Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco enters lubricants market with launch of ORIZON® product range

12/05/2021 | 10:12am EST
  • Energy giant unveils new line of branded automotive lubricants
  • Announcement marks the launch of the Aramco ORIZON® brand direct to consumers
  • Launch advances Aramco's downstream business diversification strategy

Aramco today announced its entry into Saudi Arabia's domestic lubricants market, offering consumers a new line of lubricant products under the ORIZON® brand.

Aramco timed the ORIZON® launch to coincide with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Aramco is a global sponsor of Formula 1.

Aramco has introduced the ORIZON® product line in more than 20 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with more locations planned. ORIZON® products include synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants for gasoline engines and heavy-duty diesel engines, as well as driveline products, greases and brake fluids. The company has also expanded the brand to include ORIZONPRO® which is a high-performance line for the industrial sector.

Aramco Vice President of Fuels, Yasser M. Mufti, said: "Entering the lubricants market is an important milestone for the company, as we continue to expand our presence throughout the downstream value chain. ORIZON® products leverage Aramco's extensive capabilities in research and development, making them a quality line of lubricants that boosts the local market offering and enhances consumer choice. The launch of ORIZON® further complements Aramco's presence in the Kingdom's downstream direct-to-consumer segment, following the inauguration of our first two service stations in Riyadh and Saihat recently."

The company's ORIZON® products are engineered to the highest standards and meet the latest lubricant specifications required by Original Equipment Manufacturers. Aramco aims to become a trusted solution provider of choice for superior lubricants in the consumer market.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 15:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 435 B 383 B 383 B
Net income 2021 400 B 107 B 107 B
Net Debt 2021 222 B 59 293 M 59 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 7 036 B 1 876 B 1 876 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 262
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.63%167 325
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 442
TOTALENERGIES SE19.05%125 479
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM62.93%110 882
EQUINOR ASA59.37%81 736