Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco enters lubricants market with launch of ORIZON® product range

Aramco today announced its entry into Saudi Arabia's domestic lubricants market, offering consumers a new line of lubricant products under the ORIZON® brand.
Aramco timed the ORIZON® launch to coincide with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Aramco is a global sponsor of Formula 1.
Aramco has introduced the ORIZON® product line in more than 20 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with more locations planned. ORIZON® products include synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants for gasoline engines and heavy-duty diesel engines, as well as driveline products, greases and brake fluids. The company has also expanded the brand to include ORIZONPRO® which is a high-performance line for the industrial sector.
Aramco Vice President of Fuels, Yasser M. Mufti, said: "Entering the lubricants market is an important milestone for the company, as we continue to expand our presence throughout the downstream value chain. ORIZON® products leverage Aramco's extensive capabilities in research and development, making them a quality line of lubricants that boosts the local market offering and enhances consumer choice. The launch of ORIZON® further complements Aramco's presence in the Kingdom's downstream direct-to-consumer segment, following the inauguration of our first two service stations in Riyadh and Saihat recently."
The company's ORIZON® products are engineered to the highest standards and meet the latest lubricant specifications required by Original Equipment Manufacturers. Aramco aims to become a trusted solution provider of choice for superior lubricants in the consumer market.
