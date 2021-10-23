Log in
Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco expands climate goals, stating ambition to reach operational net-zero emissions by 2050

10/23/2021 | 08:54am EDT
The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Aramco" or "the Company") today announced its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. This ambition is an important part of the Company's focus on long-term shareholder value creation by advancing its goals through a Company-wide approach in sustainability. The Company plans to disclose further details in its forthcoming Sustainability Report to be issued in Q2 2022.

The Company announcement complements the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

Aramco Chairman, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "Aramco recognizes both the scale and urgency of the climate challenge as well as its responsibility to help address it, as the world's largest energy company. Reducing emissions, while meeting the world's continuing energy needs, is one of the biggest challenges of this century. Aramco has a uniquely strong platform from which to lead the global industry to meet this challenge and we are delighted to announce today our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 2050."

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO, said: "As the largest provider of energy to the world, Aramco's ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations in less than three decades is a historic step forward that will help tackle the most pressing challenge facing humanity. Our past success has not been measured by quarters or business cycles, but across generations. The same will apply to the positive results from our net-zero ambition, as the actions we take in the coming years will help safeguard our planet for future generations.

"The road ahead will be complex, as the world's transition to a more sustainable energy future will require collective action and major technological breakthroughs. But we remain focused on delivering reliable and affordable energy, investing for the long term as our efforts to further reduce emissions gain momentum."

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 12:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 363 B 363 B 363 B
Net income 2021 368 B 98 046 M 98 046 M
Net Debt 2021 269 B 71 772 M 71 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 7 486 B 1 996 B 1 996 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 995 631
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC42.47%186 994
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED62.50%155 143
TOTALENERGIES SE24.09%134 531
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM68.46%120 481
EQUINOR ASA59.16%89 632