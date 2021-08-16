Log in
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco in advanced talks on up to $25 billion Reliance deal - Bloomberg News

08/16/2021
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to acquire a roughly 20% stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

An agreement could be reached as soon as the coming weeks, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-16/aramco-said-in-advanced-talks-on-up-to-25-billion-reliance-deal?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.

Reliance announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco for $15 billion in 2019, but the deal stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

In late June, Reliance's billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani said it hopes to formalise its partnership with Aramco this year and its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board as an independent director.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Reliance declined to comment.

Reliance shares were up 2.3% at 2,194.15 rupees.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.10% 2190.75 Delayed Quote.8.08%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.43% 35.35 End-of-day quote.1.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 372 B 99 147 M 99 147 M
Net Debt 2021 254 B 67 670 M 67 670 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 7 066 B 1 884 B 1 884 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 884 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC18.30%156 600
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.83%122 906
TOTALENERGIES SE8.27%119 083
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM37.68%94 556
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS3.56%74 066