Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 (Nine Months)

All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
943.52
548.86
71.905
Gross Profit (Loss)
-
-
-
Operational Profit (Loss)
543.81
278.87
95.004
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
291
131.31
121.612
Total Comprehensive Income
300.33
122.24
145.688
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
1,068.38
1,004.58
6.35
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.39
0.67
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 114.09 billion ($30.43 billion), compared to SAR 44.21 billion ($11.79 billion) for the same quarter of 2020. This increase of 158.1% principally reflects the impact of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold and stronger refining and chemicals margins.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was SAR 114.09 billion ($30.43 billion), compared to SAR 95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold and improved refining margins.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was SAR 291.00 billion ($77.60 billion), compared to SAR 131.31 billion ($35.02 billion) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly driven by higher crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of SABIC's results.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
None
Additional Information
* Given the nature of Saudi Aramco's business in prospecting, exploring, drilling and extracting hydrocarbon substances (Upstream), Saudi Aramco's consolidated statement of income does not include gross profit.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
