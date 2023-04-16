Saudi Arabian Oil : General Assemblies Procedures

1 SCOPE

These General Assemblies Procedures (the "Procedures"), issued pursuant to Article 32(2) of Bylaws ("Bylaws") of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Saudi Aramco"), establish rules and procedures for the orderly conduct of meetings of the General Assembly of Saudi Aramco, along with identifying the rules for setting the agendas of the meetings of such General Assemblies. The Procedures also set the rules of any notice and informational requirements and any other conditions or limitations relating to adding items to the agenda, maintaining decorum and advancing the discussions at such General Assemblies. The Procedures apply to any shareholder of Saudi Aramco and who are duly registered to attend a General Assembly meeting pursuant to Article 27 of the Bylaws.

2 AGENDA OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLIES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") shall prepare the agenda for each meeting of the General Assemblies. Additional business may be introduced by any shareholder(s) representing at least 5% of ordinary shares, provided that such addition: (a) is introduced at least fourteen (14) days in advance of the meeting; and (b) complies with the conditions set out in Section 2.1 below.

2.1 Introducing Additional Agenda Items by Eligible Shareholder

A shareholder (or a group of shareholders) representing at least 5% of the ordinary shares of Saudi Aramco (an "Eligible Shareholder") may introduce one or more agenda item(s) (other than items relating to director nominations, which are governed by the Director Nomination Procedures) to be added to the General Assembly meeting agenda, provided that the Eligible Shareholder is a shareholder of record holding at least 5% of the ordinary shares at the time that the Eligble Shareholder gives notice of proposing additional agenda item(s) and at the time of the General Assembly.

In order for the introduced agenda item to be added to the General Assembly agenda, Eligible Shareholder notice of such additional agenda item must be delivered, along with necessary supporting documents, to the following e-mailaddress: agm-agenda@aramco.comat least fourteen

days before the General Assembly meeting. The notice must include the following information: