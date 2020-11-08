Saudi Arabian Oil : Gulf markets mixed as Biden win is no 'make or break' for regional economies

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were muted on
Sunday after Joe Biden's U.S. election victory, reflecting
expectations that his administration will not bring radical
changes to the region's struggling economies.
In Saudi Arabia, the stocks index declined 0.2% at
market open but posted some gains in early trading and was up
0.3% at 0725 GMT. Other Gulf markets were mixed.
Expectations of moderate oil prices and a weaker U.S. dollar
under a Biden administration could add pressure on Gulf
government's budget deficits, analysts say, accelerating the
need for reforms.
"Long-term, low global interest rates, low oil prices, and a
weaker U.S. dollar matter most and are generally negative for
the Gulf," said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at
Tellimer.
"But, ultimately, the waning strategic interest of the U.S.
in the region and the general disinterest of the U.S. electorate
in most aspects of foreign policy is the same under Biden or his
predecessor," he said.
Biden's focus on climate change may not bode well for the
oil-rich Gulf countries, which have been trying with limited
success to diversify their economies and are now facing a severe
economic contraction amid the twin shock of the coronavirus
crisis and lower crude revenues.
"Structural challenges faced by Gulf Cooperation Council
economies including the energy transition are likely to be
amplified," said Rachel Ziemba, adjunct senior fellow at the
Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank.
Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco were up 0.3% in
early trade on Sunday, but a Saudi banker said that was partly
due to expectations of dividend payments soon.
During his election campaign Biden pledged to reassess ties
with Saudi Arabia, demand more accountability over Saudi
journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in Riyadh’s Istanbul
consulate in 2018, and end U.S. support for the Yemen war.
Still, a radical reset of the U.S. approach to the Gulf region
is viewed as unlikely.
"A Biden presidency is not going to make or break Gulf
economies," said Robert Mogielnicki, resident scholar at
Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute.
"The most consequential decisions for the overall health and
sustainability of Gulf economies will be smart spending and
implementing economic reforms within the region."
