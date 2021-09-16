Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 09/16
35.15 SAR   0.00%
05:02pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude
RE
09/14DMEA : Saudis in South Sudan supply talks
AQ
09/14MEOG : Kuwait to expand drilling
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEORGETOWN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Guyana has granted a unit of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, a one-year contract to market the government's share of the crude produced in the South American country, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told Reuters.

The country in early September had awarded Aramco a contract to market a cargo scheduled for Sept. 21-22. Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat told Reuters at the time that the company was likely to win the year-long contract as well, but that the process was not yet complete.

Guyana became the world's newest energy hotspot when a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp began producing crude off the country's coast in late 2019. It is now producing around 120,000 barrels per day, and the consortium, which also includes Hess Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd has discovered more than 9 billion barrels of recoverable resources.

But the country lacks domestic refining capacity or a state oil company, so earlier this year it launched a search process for an agent to market its crude. Parallel talks with Indian refiners to export Guyana's light oil to that country failed to lead to a supply contract. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.12% 8.23 End-of-day quote.14.62%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 35.15 End-of-day quote.0.43%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
05:02pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market ..
RE
09/14DMEA : Saudis in South Sudan supply talks
AQ
09/14MEOG : Kuwait to expand drilling
AQ
09/14McDermott and Saudi Aramco Sign MOU for Feasibility Study of In-Kingdom Onsho..
CI
09/13Energy Stocks Rise as Crude Oil Climbs to Six-Week High, Natural Gas Soars
MT
09/13ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUT : ADNOC Drilling IPO price implies equity v..
RE
09/12Sudan expects to reach oil products deal with Saudi Aramco
RE
09/10SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco and P1 Racing Fuels partner with the FIA World Rally ..
PU
09/09SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Downstream Technology and Digital Excellence Award 2021
PU
09/09Baosteel in Talks to Build Steel Plate Factory in Saudi Arabia With Aramco; S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 352 B 361 B 361 B
Net income 2021 367 B 97 938 M 97 938 M
Net Debt 2021 245 B 65 247 M 65 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 7 026 B 1 874 B 1 874 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,15 SAR
Average target price 35,21 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.43%1 873 169
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED58.33%161 004
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.32%158 684
TOTALENERGIES SE9.60%120 718
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.08%111 784
EQUINOR ASA44.15%79 156