Saudi Arabian Oil : Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude

GEORGETOWN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Guyana has granted a unit of
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, a one-year
contract to market the government's share of the crude produced
in the South American country, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo
told Reuters.
The country in early September had awarded Aramco a contract
to market a cargo scheduled for Sept. 21-22. Natural Resources
Minister Vickram Bharrat told Reuters at the time that the
company was likely to win the year-long contract as well, but
that the process was not yet complete.
Guyana became the world's newest energy hotspot when a
consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp began producing crude
off the country's coast in late 2019. It is now producing around
120,000 barrels per day, and the consortium, which also includes
Hess Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd has discovered
more than 9 billion barrels of recoverable resources.
But the country lacks domestic refining capacity or a state
oil company, so earlier this year it launched a search process
for an agent to market its crude. Parallel talks with Indian
refiners to export Guyana's light oil to that country failed to
lead to a supply contract.
