  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
40.45 SAR    0.00%
04:52aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : H1 webcast replay
PU
08/15Crude Oil Trades To a Six Month Low of US86.82, notes Robert Yawger at Mizuho
MT
08/15Stocks, U.S. dollar gain despite surprise weak China data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : H1 webcast replay

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In order to listen to the audio webcast, please read the following acknowledgement and indicate your acceptance of the terms and conditions thereof by clicking the "Accept" button below. If you do not accept the terms and conditions, please click "Cancel".


1. An opportunity to participate in the webcast communications is provided only at the express request of a participant, such request to be made by the participant clicking on the "Accept" button below.
2. By clicking the "Accept" button below, a participant indicates that he or she is willing for his or her participation in the webcast communications to take place.
3. During the course of the webcast communications, discussion may take place concerning controlled activities or investments (as defined in the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000).
4. Nothing in the webcast communications should be regarded by a participant as, or being accompanied by:
- an invitation to underwrite, offer, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of, any securities (including controlled investments), nor constitute the provision of advice in relation to such activities.
- an inducement relating to a relevant investment (as defined in the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in relation to any company whether in Saudi Aramco or otherwise.
- an invitation to effect a transaction with Saudi Aramco nor any other person in the course of the carrying on by Saudi Aramco nor any other person of any activity, including activities falling within any of paragraphs 3 to 11 of Schedule 1 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, including, without limitation:
- dealing in securities and contractually based investments; arranging deals in, managing, safeguarding and administering or advising on investments.
5. This webcast communication may refer to the price at which certain investments have been bought and sold in the past, and the yield on such investments. To the extent that this occurs, such past performance should not be relied on by the participant as a guide to future performance of the investments.

Accept > Cancel >

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 267 B 604 B 604 B
Net income 2022 612 B 163 B 163 B
Net cash 2022 89 620 M 23 866 M 23 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 8 895 B 2 369 B 2 369 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,45 SAR
Average target price 40,23 SAR
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.29%2 368 797
SHELL PLC34.54%196 639
TOTALENERGIES SE13.62%136 187
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.44%135 308
EQUINOR ASA51.63%119 307
PETROBRAS11.46%85 907