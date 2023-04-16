Saudi Arabian Oil : Proposed Amendments to Saudi Aramco Bylaws

Attachment
Proposed Amendments to the Bylaws of Saudi Aramco
Original Article 6 of the Bylaws:
Proposed Amended Article 6 of the Bylaws:
The Company's capital is set at
|
|
The Company's capital is set at ninety billion
|
|
|
|
seventy-five billion Saudi Riyals
|
|
Saudi Riyals (SAR 90,000,000,000), fully paid
|
|
Article 6:
|
|
(SAR 75,000,000,000), fully paid and
|
|
and divided into two hundred and forty-two
|
|
|
divided into two hundred and twenty
|
|
billion (242,000,000,000) equal voting ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
billion (220,000,000,000) equal
|
|
shares without nominal value.
|
|
|
|
voting ordinary shares without
|
|
|
|
|
|
nominal value.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 07:26:09 UTC.