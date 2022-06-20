Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-18
36.95 SAR   -4.03%
09:14aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, SVP Technical Services at the inauguration of CNTXT
PU
02:55aAker Unit, Aramco Finalize Creation of Industrial Digitalization-focused JV in Saudi Arabia
MT
06/19SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco and Cognite join forces in new data venture
PU
Saudi Arabian Oil : Remarks by Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, SVP Technical Services at the inauguration of CNTXT

06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
As the exclusive MENA-region provider of Cognite's industrial software, CNTXT also delivers the tools to help businesses old and new become smarter, faster, more predictive and ultimately more profitable.

At Saudi Aramco, we have direct experience of the power of this technology.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 291 B 611 B 611 B
Net income 2022 585 B 156 B 156 B
Net cash 2022 40 866 M 10 892 M 10 892 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 8 070 B 2 151 B 2 151 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,95 SAR
Average target price 39,66 SAR
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.53%2 165 564
SHELL PLC26.03%184 402
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.70%151 245
TOTALENERGIES SE10.55%134 735
PJSC GAZPROM-8.09%130 118
EQUINOR ASA48.62%112 135