Saudi Arabian Oil : Shanghai exchange to review Ant listing application on Sept. 18

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chinese financial technology
firm Ant Group's application for a local IPO on a Nasdaq-style
market will be reviewed on Sept. 18, the Shanghai stock exchange
said on Wednesday, bringing the company closer to its up to $30
billion dual-listing.
Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba,
plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR
Market, in what sources have said could be the world's largest
IPO and come as soon as October.
Under the local rules, once Ant goes through the STAR Market
listing committee's hearing, it can then register the flotation
with the Chinese securities regulator and wait for the
registration to be accepted before starting the pricing
consultation process.
Ant has addressed questions raised by the Shanghai exchange
over its planned IPO, as per disclosures on the bourse website
on Monday and Wednesday. The firm can seek listing approval from
the exchange after the bourse is satisfied with its responses.
The Shanghai exchange had earlier sought explanations from
the company about its relationship with Alibaba, how regulatory
changes will impact business, and comparable peers in domestic
and overseas markets.
According to its filing earlier on Wednesday, Ant said that
although its Alipay arm was set up by Alibaba, the two firms
have reached strategic partnerships and have pledged not to
compete with each other.
Alipay, Ant's biggest and best-known business, is the
largest player in China's 430 trillion yuan ($62 trillion)
third-party mobile payments market, according to market
researcher Qianzhan.
The IPO of Ant, already the world's most valuable unicorn -
or billion-dollar unlisted tech firm - would be the first
simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's year-old STAR
Market.
If Ant completes the offering at the around the $30 billion
upper end of expectations, it would rival oil giant Saudi Aramco
, which raised $29.4 billion last December, surpassing
the record set by Alibaba's $25 billion flotation in 2014.
