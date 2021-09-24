Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : U.S. pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board - BloombergQuint

09/24/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement Fund (CalSTRS) has decided to vote against the appointment of Saudi Aramco's chairman as an independent director to the board of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, BloombergQuint reported.

The U.S. pension fund held 5.3 million fully and partly paid shares of Reliance Industries, as of June 30, 2020, according to the last available disclosure on its website.

CalSTRS' voting decision is based on U.S. proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis' recommendation, BloombergQuint reported on Friday.

Reliance, owned by billionaire Ambani, had appointed Aramco's Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director on July 19 in the process of formalising a deal it had struck with the Saudi Arabian company to sell 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business.

The shareholders' voting process to confirm Al-Rumayyan's appointment as independent director, for a period of three years, will end on Oct. 19.

Glass Lewis, which makes voting recommendations to more than 1,200 investors across the world, had recommended voting against Al-Rumayyan "based on the director's status as an independent director" of RIL, the report added.

Reliance, CalSTRS and Glass Lewis did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

The Indian conglomerate had announced the sale for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm, though the deal was stalled after the coronavirus crisis dented oil prices and fuel demand.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that an agreement between Reliance and Aramco could be reached in the coming weeks. At Aramco's earnings briefing in August, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser had said the company was still doing due diligence on the Reliance deal.

Al-Rumayyan is the chairman of Aramco's Board of Directors and has been the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia since 2015.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.16% 2488.35 Delayed Quote.25.42%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.14% 34.95 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
03:19aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : U.S. pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board - Bl..
RE
09/23ARABIAN SUN : Number 36
PU
09/21SAIPEM S P A : Signs MOU With Saudi Aramco For Creation Of New Company
MT
09/20SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : McDermott and Saudi Aramco Sign MoU for Feasibility Study of In-Kingdo..
AQ
09/20EXXON MOBIL : Saudi Aramco Unit Expects Positively Impact Of Exxon Mobil JV On Financial R..
MT
09/17VC DAILY : Question: What's Top of Mind for VCs as -2-
DJ
09/16SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude
RE
09/15ARABIAN SUN : Number 35
PU
09/14DMEA : Saudis in South Sudan supply talks
AQ
09/14MEOG : Kuwait to expand drilling
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 352 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 367 B 97 912 M 97 912 M
Net Debt 2021 245 B 65 229 M 65 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 6 986 B 1 863 B 1 863 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 34,95 SAR
Average target price 35,21 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 610
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC22.98%162 202
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.92%160 437
TOTALENERGIES SE12.27%122 795
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.50%111 507
EQUINOR ASA43.36%78 177