DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has contingency and emergency response plans in place to deal with any attacks, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday.

He said a refinery in Riyadh, which was attacked on Friday and caught fire, began to be brought back on stream within a few hours.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar Editing by David Goodman )