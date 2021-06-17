Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco raises $6 billion through the world's largest US-dollar corporate Sukuk

06/17/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ('Aramco') today announced it has successfully raised $6 billion, following the sale of US dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant securities to leading institutional investors.

The issuance comprised three tranches of senior unsecured Sukuk trust certificates issued under Aramco's newly established International Sukuk Program, with the funds raised allocated for general corporate purposes.

The three tranches included:

  • $1,000,000,000 maturing in 2024, carrying a profit rate of 0.946%;
  • $2,000,000,000 maturing in 2026, carrying a profit rate of 1.602%;
  • $3,000,000,000 maturing in 2031, carrying a profit rate of 2.694%.

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: 'We are very pleased with the global investment community's response to Aramco's first international dollar Sukuk, which attracted demand 20 times the initial targeted issuance size. The outcome demonstrates further evidence of Aramco's unique value proposition, which is underwritten by its operational and financial resilience. This is of course made possible by our employees, who continue to make a difference by safely and reliably delivering energy to the world.'

Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco Senior Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Development, said: 'We are delighted with the strong reception for our inaugural international Sukuk offering that led to the largest order book ever recorded globally for a dollar-denominated Sukuk transaction, with orders exceeding $60 billion. The success of the transaction is a strong endorsement from the global investment community of our leading position in the industry, and our ability to deliver on our long-term business strategy. The issuance attracted more than 100 new investors across the globe.'

The transaction settled on June 17, 2021 with the Sukuk admitted to the official list of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, for trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
09:34aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Aramco raises $6 billion through the world's largest US-dol..
PU
06/15MEOG : Aramco deal and TAQA interest
AQ
06/14South Korea refiner Hyundai Oilbank seeks listing in 2022 - parent
RE
06/11Energy Shares Fall Even as Oil Prices Finish Higher -- Energy Roundup
DJ
06/11Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
06/10Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia - source..
RE
06/10MARKET CHATTER : Morgan Stanley Reportedly Advising Saudi Aramco on Sale of Natu..
MT
06/10MARKET CHATTER : Saudi Aramco Kicks Off Preparations for Sale of Gas Pipeline Ne..
MT
06/09Aramco May Raise $6 Billion From Islamic Bond Sale; Orders Top $55 Billion
MT
06/09Saudi Aramco expected to raise $6 billion as bond orders top $55 billion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 293 B 345 B 345 B
Net income 2021 347 B 92 431 M 92 431 M
Net Debt 2021 303 B 80 886 M 80 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 7 066 B 1 884 B 1 884 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,53 SAR
Last Close Price 35,30 SAR
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 881 463
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC18.34%159 374
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.00%144 177
TOTALENERGIES SE16.01%130 495
GAZPROM28.06%89 490
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS2.82%76 680