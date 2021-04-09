Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Arabian Oil Company    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Arabian Oil : Aramco signs $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG-led consortium

04/09/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco on Friday entered into a $12.4 billion deal with a consortium of investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners that would give the investor group a 49% stake in Aramco's pipeline assets, the two companies said.

This is the first major deal by Aramco since its listing in late 2019 when the Saudi government sold a minority stake in the firm for $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

The EIG-led group signed a lease and lease-back agreement with Aramco, acquiring the equity stake in the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co, with rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco's crude oil pipeline network, it said in a statement. Aramco will own 51% stake in the new company.

EIG is a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm that has invested more than $34 billion in energy and energy infrastructure projects around the world.

"The transaction represents a continuation of Aramco's strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders," Aramco said in a separate statement.

Aramco will at all times retain title and operational control of, the pipeline network and will assume all operating and capital expense risk, the companies said.

The transaction will not impose any restrictions on Aramco's actual crude oil production volumes that are subject to production decisions issued by the kingdom.

Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser said "moving forward, we will continue to explore opportunities that underpin our strategy of long-term value creation."

The two companies did not identify the names of other investors in the consortium.

Several bidders had participated in the deal process including Apollo Global Management and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc had left the race, Reuters had reported on April 6, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The pipeline deal is similar to infrastructure deals signed over the last two years by Abu Dhabi's National Oil Co (ADNOC), which raised billions of dollars through sale-and- leaseback deals of its oil and gas pipeline assets.

Aramco stake is preparing a so-called "staple financing" for its bidders - a financing package provided by the seller that buyers can use to back their purchase, sources have told Reuters previously.

Aramco said last month it was betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year after it reported a steep slide in net profit for 2020 on Sunday and scaled back its spending plans.

(Reporting by Saeed Azharl; additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)

By Saeed Azhar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.33% 57.07 Delayed Quote.8.10%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.42% 35.6 End-of-day quote.1.71%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
05:44pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Aramco signs $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG-led conso..
RE
04:59pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Aramco signs $12.4 billion infrastructure investment deal w..
PU
04:29pAramco signs $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG-led consortium
RE
02:37pAramco to Sell 49% Stake in Oil Pipelines to Consortium Led by EIG, Mubadala
DJ
06:16aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, govern..
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/08ANALYSIS : Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices
RE
04/07SAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Aramco participates in launch of Altamayyuz Finance and Acc..
PU
04/07Global markets live: Morgan Stanley, Toshiba, Roche
04/07SAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : bourse converts into holding company ahead of IPO this year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 209 B 322 B 322 B
Net income 2021 341 B 91 062 M 91 062 M
Net Debt 2021 306 B 81 563 M 81 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 7 116 B 1 897 B 1 898 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,95 SAR
Last Close Price 35,60 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,55%
Spread / Average Target -4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 897 352
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.63%148 219
TOTAL SE8.39%119 746
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.75%112 807
GAZPROM5.29%69 067
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY25.74%67 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ