Saudi Arabian Oil : CEO remarks at the 2021 China Development Forum

03/21/2021
Future Economic Development
But this landmark moment only sets the stage for even more ambitious economic development.

Being a top supplier of China's energy needs, Aramco is well-placed to help China achieve its second centennial goal.

We also appreciate that sustainable energy solutions are crucial to a faster and smoother global energy transition.
So are realistic roadmaps and practical priorities.

One priority is developing new energy infrastructure, and fixing the technical and economic challenges new sources of energy face.

But, realistically, this will take some time since there are few alternatives to oil in many areas.

That is why we believe new and existing energy sources will need to run in parallel for quite some time to come.

To support the aims of the Paris Agreement during this interim period, the practical implication is therefore clear.

We must further reduce the carbon footprint of these important existing sources of energy.

It is an essential worldwide mission for economies and societies, and the future of our planet.

And it is precisely what we are doing at Aramco.

Disclaimer

Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 13:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
