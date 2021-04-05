Log in
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY    2222

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 04/05
35.45 SAR   -0.28%
12:07pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Oil loses $2/bbl as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs
03:35aSaudi Aramco Raises Asian Oil Sale Prices
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
Saudi Arabian Oil : Oil loses $2/bbl as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs

04/05/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 3% on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to monthly production hikes from May to July. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply. [OPEC/O]

Brent crude for June fell $2.11, or 3.3%, to $62.75 a barrel by 11:21 p.m. EDT (1521 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May dropped $2.27, or 3.7%, to $59.18.

"The timing was not good," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. "It seemed like OPEC+ was going to roll the deal, but they didn't and now it looks like they're going to have to pay at least in the short term."

Oil has recovered from historic lows last year with the support of record OPEC+ cuts, most of which will remain after July, and some oil demand recovery that is expected to gather pace in the second half.

While a slow vaccine rollout and return to lockdown in parts of Europe have weighed, figures on Friday showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, with all industries adding jobs.

"The seemingly invincible accelerating U.S. recovery has offset OPEC+'s announcement on Thursday," Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA said.

In another development that could eventually boost supply, investors are focused on indirect talks between Iran and the United States as part of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said he expected U.S. sanctions, including restrictions on Iranian oil sales, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and Iran returns to compliance.

Iran has already boosted exports to China despite the sanctions.

(Additional reporting Alex Lawler and Florence Tan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)

By Laila Kearney


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 209 B 322 B 322 B
Net income 2021 341 B 91 050 M 91 050 M
Net Debt 2021 306 B 81 552 M 81 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 7 086 B 1 889 B 1 889 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,95 SAR
Last Close Price 35,45 SAR
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 894 636
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.05%148 821
TOTAL SE10.76%120 879
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.67%113 133
GAZPROM7.32%70 602
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.00%69 652
