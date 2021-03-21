Saudi Arabian Oil : non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions

Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions for the year ended December 31, 2020

Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures to make informed decisions about its financial position and operating performance or liquidity. These non-IFRS financial measures have been included below to facilitate a better understanding of Aramco's historical trends of operation and financial position.

Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the reporting periods described below are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.

Return on average capital employed (ROACE)

ROACE measures the efficiency of Aramco's utilization of capital. Aramco defines ROACE as net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat, for a period as a percentage of average capital employed during that period. Average capital employed is the average of total borrowings plus total equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period. Aramco utilizes ROACE to evaluate management's performance and demonstrate to its shareholders that capital has been used effectively.

ROACE, calculated on a twelve-month rolling basis, was 13.2% in 2020, compared to 28.4% in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower net income, and to a lesser extent, higher borrowings as a result of the SABIC acquisition, the drawdown of a term loan facility and the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes.

SAR USD* Twelve months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income 183,763 330,693 49,003 88,185 Finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat 5,282 3,013 1,409 804 Net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat 189,045 333,706 50,412 88,989 As at period start: Non-current borrowings 150,690 71,329 40,184 19,021 Current borrowings 24,895 29,989 6,639 7,997 Total equity 1,046,235 1,028,435 278,996 274,249 Capital employed 1,221,820 1,129,753 325,819 301,267 As at period end: Non-current borrowings 436,920 150,690 116,512 40,184 Current borrowings 99,157 24,895 26,442 6,639 Total equity 1,101,094 1,046,235 293,625 278,996 Capital employed 1,637,171 1,221,820 436,579 325,819 Average capital employed 1,429,496 1,175,787 381,199 313,543 ROACE 13.2% 28.4% 13.2% 28.4%

*Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

Free cash flow

Aramco uses free cash flow to evaluate its cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments. Aramco defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Free cash flow in 2020 was SAR 184,267 ($49,137), compared to SAR 293,647 ($78,305) in 2019, a decrease of SAR 109,380 ($29,168), or 37%. This was principally due to lower earnings in 2020, resulting from lower crude oil prices, lower crude oil volumes sold and weaker refining and chemicals margins, partly offset by a decrease in settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and lower capital expenditures following the implementation of capital spending optimization and efficiency programs during the year.

SAR

USD*

Year ended December 31

Year ended December 31

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 285,297 416,529 76,079 111,074 Capital expenditures (101,030) (122,882) (26,942) (32,769) Free cash flow 184,267 293,647 49,137 78,305

*Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.