Saudi Arabian Oil : non-IFRS measures reconciliation and definitions
03/21/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions for the year ended December 31, 2020
Aramco uses certain non-IFRS financial measures to make informed decisions about its financial position and operating performance or liquidity. These non-IFRS financial measures have been included below to facilitate a better understanding of Aramco's historical trends of operation and financial position.
Aramco uses non-IFRS financial measures as supplementary information to its IFRS based operating performance and financial position. The non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures are not measurements of Aramco's operating performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be used instead of, or considered as alternatives to, any measures of performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures relate to the reporting periods described below are not intended to be predictive of future results. In addition, other companies, including those in Aramco's industry, may calculate similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures differently from Aramco. Because companies do not necessarily calculate these non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner, Aramco's presentation of such non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.
Return on average capital employed (ROACE)
ROACE measures the efficiency of Aramco's utilization of capital. Aramco defines ROACE as net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat, for a period as a percentage of average capital employed during that period. Average capital employed is the average of total borrowings plus total equity at the beginning and end of the applicable period. Aramco utilizes ROACE to evaluate management's performance and demonstrate to its shareholders that capital has been used effectively.
ROACE, calculated on a twelve-month rolling basis, was 13.2% in 2020, compared to 28.4% in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower net income, and to a lesser extent, higher borrowings as a result of the SABIC acquisition, the drawdown of a term loan facility and the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes.
SAR
USD*
Twelve months
Twelve months
ended December 31
ended December 31
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
183,763
330,693
49,003
88,185
Finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat
5,282
3,013
1,409
804
Net income before finance costs, net of income taxes and zakat
189,045
333,706
50,412
88,989
As at period start:
Non-current borrowings
150,690
71,329
40,184
19,021
Current borrowings
24,895
29,989
6,639
7,997
Total equity
1,046,235
1,028,435
278,996
274,249
Capital employed
1,221,820
1,129,753
325,819
301,267
As at period end:
Non-current borrowings
436,920
150,690
116,512
40,184
Current borrowings
99,157
24,895
26,442
6,639
Total equity
1,101,094
1,046,235
293,625
278,996
Capital employed
1,637,171
1,221,820
436,579
325,819
Average capital employed
1,429,496
1,175,787
381,199
313,543
ROACE
13.2%
28.4%
13.2%
28.4%
*Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.
Free cash flow
Aramco uses free cash flow to evaluate its cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments. Aramco defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Free cash flow in 2020 was SAR 184,267 ($49,137), compared to SAR 293,647 ($78,305) in 2019, a decrease of SAR 109,380 ($29,168), or 37%. This was principally due to lower earnings in 2020, resulting from lower crude oil prices, lower crude oil volumes sold and weaker refining and chemicals margins, partly offset by a decrease in settlement of income, zakat and other taxes and lower capital expenditures following the implementation of capital spending optimization and efficiency programs during the year.
SAR
USD*
Year ended December 31
Year ended December 31
All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
285,297
416,529
76,079
111,074
Capital expenditures
(101,030)
(122,882)
(26,942)
(32,769)
Free cash flow
184,267
293,647
49,137
78,305
*Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.
Saudi Aramco - Saudi Arabian Oil Company published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 06:02:00 UTC.