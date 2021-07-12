Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
Saudi Arabian Oil : to supply full contract of Aug-loading crude to at least 5 Asian buyers -sources

07/12/2021 | 12:07am EDT
SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels on top of their contractual volumes, two of the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco for comment. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 313 B 350 B 350 B
Net income 2021 352 B 93 972 M 93 972 M
Net Debt 2021 298 B 79 529 M 79 529 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 6 916 B 1 844 B 1 844 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.14%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.86%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.42%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE6.09%125 422
GAZPROM38.39%90 921
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.00%77 281