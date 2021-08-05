Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 08/04
34.95 SAR   -0.43%
02:08aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : petrochemicals company SABIC swings to $2 bln quarterly profit
RE
08/04Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude
RE
08/04Saudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices for Asia, US
DJ
Saudi Arabian Oil : petrochemicals company SABIC swings to $2 bln quarterly profit

08/05/2021 | 02:08am EDT
DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) swung to a second-quarter profit of 7.64 billion riyals ($2 billion), boosted by higher sales volumes and prices as crude oil prices rose, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco , had reported a 2.22 billion riyals loss for the same period last year, when it booked impairments of 1.18 billion riyals.

This year's second-quarter profit beat the average forecast of 6.1 billion riyals by six analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Revenue rose 72.3% to 42.4 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.43% 34.95 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.81% 124.2 End-of-day quote.22.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 355 B 361 B 361 B
Net income 2021 366 B 97 655 M 97 655 M
Net Debt 2021 268 B 71 555 M 71 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 6 986 B 1 863 B 1 863 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
