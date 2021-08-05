Saudi Arabian Oil : petrochemicals company SABIC swings to $2 bln quarterly profit

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals company Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) swung to a second-quarter
profit of 7.64 billion riyals ($2 billion), boosted by higher
sales volumes and prices as crude oil prices rose, it said on
Thursday.
The company, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco
, had reported a 2.22 billion riyals loss for the same
period last year, when it booked impairments of 1.18 billion
riyals.
This year's second-quarter profit beat the average forecast
of 6.1 billion riyals by six analysts, Refinitiv data showed.
Revenue rose 72.3% to 42.4 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Writing by Alexander Cornwell
Editing by David Goodman
)