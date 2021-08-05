Saudi Arabian Oil : petrochemicals company SABIC swings to $2 bln quarterly profit

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) swung to a second-quarter profit of 7.64 billion riyals ($2 billion), boosted by higher sales volumes and prices as crude oil prices rose, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco , had reported a 2.22 billion riyals loss for the same period last year, when it booked impairments of 1.18 billion riyals.

This year's second-quarter profit beat the average forecast of 6.1 billion riyals by six analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Revenue rose 72.3% to 42.4 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman )