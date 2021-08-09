Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco 2Q Net Profit Rose on Higher Crude Prices

08/09/2021 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that profit soared in the second quarter on the back of higher crude prices and improved refining and chemicals margins.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the company is formally known, said net profit came in at $25.46 billion from $6.57 billion a year earlier. The increase was mainly driven by oil prices and a recovery in global demand, as well as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, vaccination rollouts and stimulus measures.

Total hydrocarbon production averaged 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, it said.

"Our second-quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," said Chief Executive Officer Amin H. Nasser.

Revenue rose to 312.35 billion riyals ($83.18 billion) from SAR123.23 billion, the company said.

Free cash flow was $22.6 billion, compared with $6.1 billion a year earlier, while capital expenditure increased 20% to $7.5 billion, the company said.

The gearing ratio was 19.4% as of June 30, down from 23% at the end of last year, primarily due to higher cash and cash equivalents, it said.

The company declared a dividend of $18.76 billion for the second quarter, stable on year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 0157ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.29% 35.15 End-of-day quote.0.43%
WTI -0.44% 66.7 Delayed Quote.43.25%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
08/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery
RE
08/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery
RE
08/06SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Sabic announces second quarter results 2021
AQ
08/05SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Saud's SABIC expects strong H2 after $2 bln quarterly p..
RE
08/05SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : petrochemicals company SABIC swings to $2 bln quarterly prof..
RE
08/04Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude
RE
08/04Saudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices for Asia, US
DJ
08/03ANALYSIS-RIDING THE OIL PRICE REBOUN : Gulf states to accelerate asset sales
RE
08/03Saudi Arabian Oil Company Reportedly Weighing Selling Both Downstream and Ups..
CI
07/26S OIL : expects Q3 refining margins to rebound on rising fuel demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 355 B 361 B 361 B
Net income 2021 366 B 97 655 M 97 655 M
Net Debt 2021 268 B 71 555 M 71 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 7 026 B 1 873 B 1 874 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,15 SAR
Average target price 35,19 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.43%1 873 468
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC20.62%159 571
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED33.75%122 353
TOTALENERGIES SE7.46%117 819
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM32.59%90 791
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.18%71 907