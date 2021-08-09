Saudi Aramco 2Q Net Profit Rose on Higher Crude Prices

By Giulia Petroni



Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that profit soared in the second quarter on the back of higher crude prices and improved refining and chemicals margins.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the company is formally known, said net profit came in at $25.46 billion from $6.57 billion a year earlier. The increase was mainly driven by oil prices and a recovery in global demand, as well as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, vaccination rollouts and stimulus measures.

Total hydrocarbon production averaged 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, it said.

"Our second-quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," said Chief Executive Officer Amin H. Nasser.

Revenue rose to 312.35 billion riyals ($83.18 billion) from SAR123.23 billion, the company said.

Free cash flow was $22.6 billion, compared with $6.1 billion a year earlier, while capital expenditure increased 20% to $7.5 billion, the company said.

The gearing ratio was 19.4% as of June 30, down from 23% at the end of last year, primarily due to higher cash and cash equivalents, it said.

The company declared a dividend of $18.76 billion for the second quarter, stable on year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 0157ET