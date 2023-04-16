Advanced search
    SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
32.85 SAR   +0.46%
Saudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil

04/16/2023 | 02:33am EDT
DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Sunday announced the completion of the transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares from state ownership to a company wholly owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

The shares were transferred to Saudi Arabian Investment Company, known as Sanabil, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The state will remain Aramco's biggest shareholder after the transaction, owning 90.18% of Aramco's shares.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 904 B 508 B 508 B
Net income 2023 525 B 140 B 140 B
Net cash 2023 289 B 76 994 M 76 994 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 7 224 B 1 926 B 1 926 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,85 SAR
Average target price 37,72 SAR
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.34%1 925 948
SHELL PLC5.85%209 558
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.30%176 309
TOTALENERGIES SE0.12%157 934
EQUINOR ASA-12.73%91 693
PETROBRAS7.35%74 506
