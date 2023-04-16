Saudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Mohammed Bin Salman on Sunday announced the completion of the
transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares from state
ownership to a company wholly owned by the kingdom's sovereign
wealth fund.
The shares were transferred to Saudi Arabian Investment
Company, known as Sanabil, which is owned by the Public
Investment Fund (PIF). The state will remain Aramco's biggest
shareholder after the transaction, owning 90.18% of Aramco's
shares.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh
Editing by David Goodman
)