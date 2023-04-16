Saudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Sunday announced the completion of the transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares from state ownership to a company wholly owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

The shares were transferred to Saudi Arabian Investment Company, known as Sanabil, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The state will remain Aramco's biggest shareholder after the transaction, owning 90.18% of Aramco's shares.

