Saudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - A 4% stake in oil major
Saudi Aramco has been transferred from state ownership
to Sanabil Investments, which is wholly owned by the Saudi
Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
said on Sunday.
The state remains Aramco's biggest shareholder, owning
90.18% of the company.
Riyadh-based Sanabil is an investment company that commits
approximately $3 billion a year to private transactions, its
website says.
The transfer will solidify PIF’s strong financial position
and credit rating, the crown prince's statement said of the fund
that is responsible for the bulk of projects aimed at
transforming the Saudi economy to reduce its reliance on oil
revenue.
