    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
32.85 SAR   +0.46%
03:27aSaudi Arabian Oil : Proposed Amendments to Saudi Aramco Bylaws
PU
03:27aSaudi Arabian Oil : General Assemblies Procedures
PU
02:56aSaudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco 4% stake transferred to PIF's Sanabil

04/16/2023 | 02:56am EDT
DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - A 4% stake in oil major Saudi Aramco has been transferred from state ownership to Sanabil Investments, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said on Sunday.

The state remains Aramco's biggest shareholder, owning 90.18% of the company.

Riyadh-based Sanabil is an investment company that commits approximately $3 billion a year to private transactions, its website says.

The transfer will solidify PIF’s strong financial position and credit rating, the crown prince's statement said of the fund that is responsible for the bulk of projects aimed at transforming the Saudi economy to reduce its reliance on oil revenue.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.46% 32.85 End-of-day quote.2.34%
WTI 0.00% 82.583 Delayed Quote.2.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 904 B 508 B 508 B
Net income 2023 525 B 140 B 140 B
Net cash 2023 289 B 76 994 M 76 994 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 7 224 B 1 926 B 1 926 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,85 SAR
Average target price 37,72 SAR
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.34%1 925 948
SHELL PLC5.85%209 558
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.30%176 309
TOTALENERGIES SE0.12%157 934
EQUINOR ASA-12.73%91 693
PETROBRAS7.35%74 506
