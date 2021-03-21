Saudi Aramco CEO expects higher oil demand in 2021

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's Chief
Executive expects rising oil demand in 2021, he said on Sunday,
citing Chinese demand approaching pre-pandemic levels while
vaccines help other economies to open up.
"We are pleased that there are signs of a recovery," Amin
Nasser told said at an earnings briefing from the Saudi oil
giant. "We expect this to continue as governments and
authorities around the world reopen economies."
Aramco on Sunday announced its intention to cut
cut capital expenditure after reporting a 44.4% slump in 2020
net profit, hit by lower oil prices and sales as the COVID-19
pandemic depressed demand.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba
Editing by David Goodman)