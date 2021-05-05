Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 05/04
35.65 SAR   +0.71%
10:49aSaudi Aramco Cuts Official Selling Prices For Asia, Europe
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04SAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : oil firm Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30%
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco Cuts Official Selling Prices For Asia, Europe

05/05/2021 | 10:49am EDT
By David Hodari

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Wednesday cut all of the prices at which it will sell oil to Asia and Europe in June, while slightly raising its prices for the U.S., signaling the struggles some of Europe's and Asia's economies have faced in keeping coronavirus infection rates at bay.

The state-run company, also known as Saudi Aramco, cut all prices for Far East Asia, lowering its Arab light crude oil by 0.10 cents a barrel to a 1.70 cents-a-barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average.

Meanwhile, Aramco cut its light crude sale price to Northwest Europe by 0.50 cents a barrel, leaving it at a 2.90-cents-a -barrel discount to Brent crude oil traded on the Intercontinental Exchange, while lowering its light crude sale price for the Mediterranean by 0.20 cents a barrel to give it a 2.30-cents-a-barrel discount to ICE Brent.

After lowering most of its U.S. sale prices lower by 0.10 cents a barrel last month, Aramco increased all of its prices by 0.20 cents a barrel for June, giving its light crude price a 1.05 a barrel premium to the Argus Sour Crude Index, or ASCI, which reflect the U.S. Gulf Coast medium-sour crude.

Spiraling coronavirus case figures in India have spooked investors in recent weeks, but analysts said Wednesday that the low likelihood that the country's government will impose lockdowns was providing support to oil demand. Several major European economies have also struggled to keep case numbers down. In contrast, the U.S. and some European economies such as the U.K. continue to open up.

At 1447 GMT, Brent crude oil was up 1.2% at $69.70 a barrel and WTI futures were up 1.7% at $66.47 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute released bullish inventory numbers late Tuesday.

Write to David Hodari at david.hodari@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-21 1048ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.71% 35.65 End-of-day quote.1.86%
WTI 0.24% 66.062 Delayed Quote.34.14%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 289 B 344 B 344 B
Net income 2021 324 B 86 343 M 86 343 M
Net Debt 2021 226 B 60 353 M 60 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 7 136 B 1 903 B 1 903 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,03 SAR
Last Close Price 35,65 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,40%
Spread / Average Target -4,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.86%1 900 017
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.48%146 058
TOTAL SE5.50%119 003
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED21.67%114 237
GAZPROM9.57%73 426
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY25.28%67 125
