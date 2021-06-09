Log in
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 06/07
35.45 SAR   +0.14%
04:50aSaudi Aramco seen raising $3 bln-4 bln with dollar sukuk - sources
RE
04:32aSaudi Aramco Launches First US Dollar Islamic Bond
DJ
06/08MARKET CHATTER : Aramco Starts Marketing of Maiden Dollar Islamic Bonds Sale
MT
Saudi Aramco Launches First US Dollar Islamic Bond

06/09/2021 | 04:32am EDT
By Lorena Ruibal

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Wednesday launched its first U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond, which will be issued in three tranches, according to a bank involved in the deal.

The world's biggest oil company is offering notes maturing in three, five and 10 years. The Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with Islam's teachings, including its ban on interest.

The state-controlled firm is raising an unspecified amount of cash to help fund its commitment to pay out $75 billion in dividends annually, a pledge Aramco made to drum up support for its initial public offering in December 2019.

Initial price guidance for the three-year bond was set at 105 basis points over the 0.25% May 2024 Treasury note, for the five-year bond at 125 basis points over the 0.75% May 2026 Treasury and for the 10-year bond at 160 basis points above the 1.625% 2031 Treasury.

The final terms and size of the transaction are expected to be set on Wednesday.

There are 29 active and passive bookrunners on the transaction, according to a deal note.

Write to Lorena Ruibal at lorena.ruibal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0431ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 72.72 Delayed Quote.39.11%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.14% 35.45 End-of-day quote.1.29%
WTI 0.73% 70.526 Delayed Quote.44.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 292 B 344 B 344 B
Net income 2021 350 B 93 369 M 93 369 M
Net Debt 2021 274 B 73 133 M 73 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 7 076 B 1 887 B 1 887 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,78 SAR
Last Close Price 35,40 SAR
Spread / Highest target 7,34%
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
