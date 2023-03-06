Saudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices for Asian Buyers

By Will Horner

Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised its April prices on sales of crude oil to buyers in Asia, a sign that the major oil producer is growing more optimistic about demand for oil in China and the region.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., commonly known as Saudi Aramco, raised the April price of its benchmark Arab light crude sold in Asia by $0.50 a barrel.

It raised prices for its heavier varieties by a larger margin, adding $2.50 to prices for its heavy variety and $0.90 for its medium. Prices for Aramco's extra light variety were raised by $0.45 a barrel while prices for its super light were lowered by $1 a barrel.

The changes mean April sales of its light crude to Asia will carry a $2.50 a barrel premium over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks.

Aramco also lifted prices for European buyers. Prices for its benchmark variety were raised by $0.50 a barrel for Northern Europe and $0.30 a barrel for Southern Europe.

The changes mean buyers in Northern Europe will pay a $1 a barrel premium relative to the ICE Brent benchmark in April. Buyers in Southern Europe will pay a $0.80 a barrel premium over Brent.

Prices for U.S. buyers were left unchanged.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 0611ET