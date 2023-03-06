Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-04
32.00 SAR   +0.79%
06:12aSaudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices for Asian Buyers
DJ
12:31aMeog : Abraj signs PNZ deal
AQ
03/03Aramco completes $2.65bn acquisition of Valvoline Inc's global products business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices for Asian Buyers

03/06/2023 | 06:12am EST
By Will Horner


Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised its April prices on sales of crude oil to buyers in Asia, a sign that the major oil producer is growing more optimistic about demand for oil in China and the region.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., commonly known as Saudi Aramco, raised the April price of its benchmark Arab light crude sold in Asia by $0.50 a barrel.

It raised prices for its heavier varieties by a larger margin, adding $2.50 to prices for its heavy variety and $0.90 for its medium. Prices for Aramco's extra light variety were raised by $0.45 a barrel while prices for its super light were lowered by $1 a barrel.

The changes mean April sales of its light crude to Asia will carry a $2.50 a barrel premium over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks.

Aramco also lifted prices for European buyers. Prices for its benchmark variety were raised by $0.50 a barrel for Northern Europe and $0.30 a barrel for Southern Europe.

The changes mean buyers in Northern Europe will pay a $1 a barrel premium relative to the ICE Brent benchmark in April. Buyers in Southern Europe will pay a $0.80 a barrel premium over Brent.

Prices for U.S. buyers were left unchanged.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 0611ET

