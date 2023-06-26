By Mauro Orru



Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and TotalEnergies awarded engineering, procurement and construction contracts to seven companies for the $11 billion Amiral project to develop a new petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

The two companies said Saturday that they had awarded the contracts to Hyundai Engineering & Construction., Maire Tecnimont, Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi, Gulf Consolidated Contractors, Mohammed Ali Al-Suwailem Trading and Contracting, Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi and Partners, and Mobarak M. Al Salomi and Partners for Contracting.

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies made a final investment decision in December to build a petrochemical complex integrated with the Satorp refinery in Jubail that will house a mixed-load steam cracker with enough capacity to produce 1.65 million tons of ethylene a year.

